Nov 29 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Limited :

* Maoye group has agreed to provide a revolving loan to maoye shangsha in an aggregate amount of rmb800 million

* provision of loan to maoye shangsha

* on 29 november 2016, shenzhen maoye entered into a loan agreement with shenzhen maoye trade building