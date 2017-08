Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Cleantech Invest portfolio company Nuuka Solutions plans to list in Stockholm First North

* Nuuka Solutions listing is planned to take place during 2017

* Cleantech Invest's effective fully diluted ownership in Nuuka Solutions is 35.2 percent

