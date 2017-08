Nov 29 (Reuters) - E-Kong Group :

* Disclosable transaction in relation to disposal of listed securities

* Executed orders with its broker to dispose on-market 1.4 mln ML shares

* Deal at gross sale proceeds of approximately hk$1.4 million

* As a result of disposal, group will recognize a gain of approximately hk$1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: