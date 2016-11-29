BRIEF-Ahsay Backup Software updates on fluctuations in price and trading volume of shares

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ahsay Backup Software Development Co Ltd

* Ahsay backup software development - board has noted significant fluctuations in price and trading volume of shares of company in past two days.

* Ahsay backup software development - controlling shareholders confirm that they receive interests from potential investors regarding investing in co

* Ahsay backup software development - as of today, neither co nor controlling shareholders have entered into any formal or definitive agreements

* Ahsay backup software-save as disclosed above, board confirms not aware of reasons that caused fluctuations in price & trading volume of shares