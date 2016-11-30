FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-EQT says Sunstorm sells 21 mln shares in Scandic Hotels
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-EQT says Sunstorm sells 21 mln shares in Scandic Hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - EQT AB:

* EQT says Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and Accent Equity 2003 has sold in total 21.0 million shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of SEK 72.5 per share

* Scandic Hotels shares closed at SEK 77 per share on Tuesday

* Says as part of the Placement, Provobis, the cornerstone investor in Scandic's IPO, increased its shareholding from 8.7 pct to 10.4 pct of the total number of shares in Scandic

* Says following the Placement, Sunstorm owns 21,026,982 shares, corresponding to 20.42 pct of the total number of shares and votes, in Scandic Source text: here Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.