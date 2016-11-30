BRIEF-EQT says Sunstorm sells 21 mln shares in Scandic Hotels

Nov 30 (Reuters) - EQT AB:

* EQT says Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and Accent Equity 2003 has sold in total 21.0 million shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of SEK 72.5 per share

* Scandic Hotels shares closed at SEK 77 per share on Tuesday

* Says as part of the Placement, Provobis, the cornerstone investor in Scandic's IPO, increased its shareholding from 8.7 pct to 10.4 pct of the total number of shares in Scandic

* Says following the Placement, Sunstorm owns 21,026,982 shares, corresponding to 20.42 pct of the total number of shares and votes, in Scandic