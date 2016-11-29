FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fortress Paper announces hemicellulose separation project at its dissolving pulp mill
November 29, 2016

BRIEF-Fortress Paper announces hemicellulose separation project at its dissolving pulp mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fortress Paper Ltd -

Fortress paper announces hemicellulose separation project at its dissolving pulp mill

Birch project and hemicellulose project are expected to cost approximately $23.4 million in aggregate

Company expects to finance remainder of hemicellulose project's total cost with cash on hand

Ministry of forests, wildlife, and parks of québec is to provide co with a $2.5 million non-repayable contribution

Low quality hardwood consumption program to provide additional $1 million non-repayable contribution to assist with funding project

