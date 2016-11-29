FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Thomas Satterfield reports 9.9 pct stake in Stone Energy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 29, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Thomas Satterfield reports 9.9 pct stake in Stone Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp :

* Thomas Satterfield reports 9.92 pct stake in Stone Energy Corp as of Nov 29 - SEC Filing

* Thomas Satterfield -believes restructuring plan by Stone Energy disproportionately impairs interests of shareholders, unfairly advantages other stakeholders

* Thomas Satterfield says initially held passive stake in Stone Energy, says now holds the shares with purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of co

* Thomas Satterfield - doesn't intend to support proposed restructuring plan if Stone Energy files for bankruptcy, if plan is submitted without changes

* Thomas Satterfield - intends to engage counsel to initiate a shareholder's class action to recover losses incurred by Stone Energy common shareholders

* Thomas Satterfield-intends to retain financial advisors, to speak with other shareholders of Stone Energy in furtherance of foregoing purposes Source text - bit.ly/2gS4KsB Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.