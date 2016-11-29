BRIEF-Moody'S says strong margin growth drives change in HFA sector outlook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody'S: strong margin growth drives change in HFA sector outlook

* The outlook for the U.S. State Housing Finance Agency (HFA) sector has been revised to positive from stable for the next year

* Expects upward trends to continue for HFAs due to continued bond refundings and improved portfolio performance

* U.S. State Housing Finance Agency (HFA) sector will benefit from more millennials entering market due to lower unemployment and HFA marketing