9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody'S says strong margin growth drives change in HFA sector outlook
November 29, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody'S says strong margin growth drives change in HFA sector outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody'S: strong margin growth drives change in HFA sector outlook

* The outlook for the U.S. State Housing Finance Agency (HFA) sector has been revised to positive from stable for the next year

* Expects upward trends to continue for HFAs due to continued bond refundings and improved portfolio performance

* U.S. State Housing Finance Agency (HFA) sector will benefit from more millennials entering market due to lower unemployment and HFA marketing Source text for Eikon:

