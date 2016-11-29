BRIEF-Viadeo placed into receivership by the Paris Commercial Court

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Viadeo SA :
* Viadeo placed into receivership on 29 November by the Paris commercial court
* Paris commercial court has placed Viadeo and its subsidiary APVO into receivership for a 3 months period
* Objective with this receivership is to continue with process to divest company's assets with assistance from Christophe Thevenot, court-appointed receiver
* During receivership process, professional social network will remain fully operational for its customers and members
* Viadeo has already received several offers to acquire its business and keep on a significant percentage of its employees under a divestment plan that will need to be approved by commercial court
* Paris commercial court's final ruling on its buyout is expected before end of December
* Share trading will remain suspended
* After receivership process, company Viadeo will be put into compulsory liquidation
* Viadeo's current shareholders should consider value of their shares nil