9 months ago
BRIEF-Terraform Power says sees adj. revenue of $697 mln-$712 mln for full year 2016
November 29, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power says sees adj. revenue of $697 mln-$712 mln for full year 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016, Terraform Power expects to deliver adjusted revenue of $697 - $712 million

* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016 Terraform Power expects net loss of $105 - $145 million and adjusted EBITDA of $517 - $532 million

* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power expects to be operationally independent by January 2017

* Terraform Power Inc - forecasted 2016 financial metrics are in-line with management expectations post-SunEdison bankruptcy

* Terraform Power Inc - strategic alternatives process is ongoing

* Terraform Power Inc - 2016 cash available for distribution is expected to be substantially lower than pre-SunEdison bankruptcy estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
