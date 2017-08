BRIEF-Pilgrim's Pride agrees to purchase GNP Co for $350 mln

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp :

* Pilgrims Pride strengthens branded portfolio with agreement to purchase GNP Company

* Pilgrims Pride Corp - deal for $350 million

* Pilgrims Pride Corp - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to EPS and provide annual synergies of $20 million

* Pilgrims Pride Corp - Pilgrim's expects to achieve approximately $20 million in annualized synergies

* Pilgrims Pride Corp sees capturing an estimated present value of approximately $28 million in tax savings from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: