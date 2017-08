Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies - Co's unit Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co received second subsidy payment of RMB 100 million from Hainan provincial government

* Kandi Technologies - under agreement, unit will receive total of RMB 300 million in subsidy payments from Hainan provincial government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: