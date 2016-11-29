FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CVS Health says Optumrx and CVS Pharmacy enter strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health - Optumrx and CVS Pharmacy partner to expand consumer choice, reduce costs and improve health outcomes

* CVS Health - Optumrx clients and members will now have more choices for filling 90-day prescription options at pharmacies nationwide

* CVS Health- expect new 90-day pharmacy solution to be available to Optumrx commercial clients implementing new 90-day prescription benefit designs, from July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

