9 months ago
BRIEF-Sunac China says unit entered into equity transfer agreement with Calxon Group (Shanghai)
November 29, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sunac China says unit entered into equity transfer agreement with Calxon Group (Shanghai)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with calxon group (shanghai) limited company

* Sunac china holdings - Sunac (Qingdao) Real Estate Co succeeded in bid for entire equity interest in Qingdao Calxon Real Estate Development Co

* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell, entire equity interest in target company at a consideration of rmb 3.66 billion

* Sunac china -in connection with equity transfer agreement, beijing sunac property construction and investment provided guarantee in amount of rmb 2.35 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

