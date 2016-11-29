FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taaleri: Exemption under article 49 of capital requirements regulation
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Taaleri: Exemption under article 49 of capital requirements regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taaleri Oyj :

* Financial Supervisory Authority has on Nov. 29 granted co exemption under article 49 of capital requirements regulation (EU) 575/2013 not to deduct holdings in own funds instruments of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd, which is under supervision of Taaleri financial and insurance conglomerate, from the Consolidated Common Equity Tier capital (CET1) of the investment service company

* As holdings in insurance companies are not deducted, they are to be risk-weighted according to CRR Article 49 Paragraph 4

* Permission is time-limited and valid from Jan 1, 2017 until Dec. 31, 2018

* Exemption is valid conditional on fulfilment of conditions set for exemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

