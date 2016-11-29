FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandmartin International updates on legal proceedings
November 29, 2016 / 3:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sandmartin International updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd

* Received a writ of summons filed by Zhi, Charles as plaintiff against ceo,chairman and exec directors

* Company considers that writ is vexatious and frivolous, and erroneous in facts

* Plaintiff claimed for an injunction to restrain company to continue its proposed open offer

* Plaintiff claimed for declaration that all parties have committed offence under section 25(1) of organized & serious crime ordinance

* Plaintiff claimed for a declaration that Morton, beneficially owned and controlled by Nagahara, had aided and abetted in money laundry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
