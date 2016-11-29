BRIEF-Rothschild & Co H1 net income group share jumps to 67 mln euros

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co SCA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 802 million euros ($851.5 million) versus 679 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income 182 million euros versus 119 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share is 67 million euros versus 39 million euros a year ago

* Expect limited impact of Brexit on our business from a structural perspective given our strong positions around Europe

* Says impact of Brexit on economic growth, financial markets might have more material effects though is impossible to predict since the form that it'll take is unknown at the time

* Anticipates that full year revenue should be at similar levels to last year at constant exchange rates Source text: bit.ly/2gfWu4b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)