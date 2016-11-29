BRIEF-Velan awarded major nuclear valve contracts in China worth US$36 million (EUR33 million)
* Velan awarded major nuclear valve contracts in China worth US$36 million (EUR33 million)
Nov 29 Great-West Lifeco Inc :
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of 500 million senior euro bonds
* EUR 500 million, 10 year bonds are denominated in euros and pay an annual coupon of 1.75 pct, priced at 99.718 pct of par to yield 1.781 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Velan awarded major nuclear valve contracts in China worth US$36 million (EUR33 million)
* China's property sector supported by urban potential - Wang
* Federal Trade Commission asked Bass Pro for more information on Cabela merger ; a move likely to delay deal - NY Post, citing sources