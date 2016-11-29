BRIEF-Biophytis completes SARA-PK clinical study for Sarconeos in Sarcopenia

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA :

* Announces successful completion of SARA-PK clinical study for Sarconeos in Sarcopenia confirming safety profile

* Results of the study confirmed Sarconeos' appropriate safety profile, with no serious adverse events associated with the administration of sarconeos

* "We have strong confidence in Sarconeos' safety profile and will move forward with our Phase 2b SARA-INT study in 2017, as planned" - CEO

* Complete results of the SARA-PK study, in particular the pharmacokinetic profile of Sarconeos, will be available in the first quarter of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gCxi8B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)