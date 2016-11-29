FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-TINC Comm capital increase of up to 76.7 million euros
November 29, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TINC Comm capital increase of up to 76.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - TINC Comm VA :

* Share capital increase with a maximum amount of up to 76,704,547.50 euros ($81.50 million)

* Issue price: 11.25 euros per new share, representing a discount of 7.95 pct to closing price of 12.44 on November 28, 2016

* Subscription period: from December 1, 2016 until and including December 14, 2016

* 2 non-statutory preferential rights grant its holders to subscribe for 1 new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

