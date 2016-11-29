FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Coliseum Capital says its in talks with a party related to potential transaction involving Performance Sports Group
November 29, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Coliseum Capital says its in talks with a party related to potential transaction involving Performance Sports Group

Reuters Staff

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Coliseum Capital Management says it is in discussion with a party related to potential transaction involving Performance Sports Group Ltd - SEC filing

* Coliseum Capital says the party is the purchaser under asset purchase agreement that Performance Sports Group entered in connection with its restructuring process

* Coliseum Capital says Performance Sports Group's financial advisor has provided Coliseum with necessary consent to commence discussions with an affiliate of one of the co-owners of the purchaser

* Coliseum Capital Management owns 9.5 pct stake in Performance Sports Group Ltd Source text: (bit.ly/2fIqmlW) Further company coverage:

