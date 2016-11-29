FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -Redeployment of resources to support development of rnai therapeutics that utilize new proprietary subcutaneous and extra-hepatic delivery systems

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc says will discontinue development of clinical stage drug candidates ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT

* Says company is reducing its workforce by approximately 30 percent

* All patient recruitment for ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT has been halted and dosing discontinued

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - More streamlined structure should enable co to continue to develop its programs rapidly, is intended to extend its cash runway into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

