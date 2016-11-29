FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics says entered into amended and restated credit agreement
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics says entered into amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sun Hydraulics Corp

* Sun hydraulics corp- on november 22, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Sun hydraulics corp says 2016 a&r credit agreement provides with a revolving line of credit of up to $300 million that is available through nove 22, 2021

* Sun hydraulics says 2016 a&r credit agreement incorporates sub-facilities for swing loans up to $20 million, issuances of letters of credit up to $10 million

* Sun hydraulics corp- 2016 a&r credit agreement includes an accordion feature to increase a&r facility by up to an additional $100 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gugcad) Further company coverage:

