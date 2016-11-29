FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sypris Solutions says "moving forward" with exploration of strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky plant
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sypris Solutions says "moving forward" with exploration of strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sypris Solutions Inc

* Approved moving forward with exploration of strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky automotive & commercial vehicle manufacturing plant

* Implementation of any such option is targeted to be completed before end of 2017

* Strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky plant include divestiture of plant, reduction in operations, and/or closure of plant

* Unable at this time to make a good fath estimate of range of amounts that may be incurred in connection with exit and disposal plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

