Nov 30 (Reuters) - Buymyplace.Com.Au Ltd -

* Launched a entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share for each 6.5252 shares to raise approximately $3mln

* All new shares will rank equally with existing shares on date of issue

* Proceeds of entitlement offer will be used to fund costs of entitlement offer and potential acquisitions