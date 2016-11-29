BRIEF-Amazon Web Services Inc announced three new AWS partner network (APN) programs
Nov 29 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* Seanergy Maritime - On Nov 28 entered into $32 million secured term loan facility with Northern Shipping Fund III LP - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gGvMA7] Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Baker Hughes Inc said it has reached an agreement with CSL Capital Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's merchant banking division to create a hydraulic fracturing company in which Baker Hughes will own a 46.7 percent stake.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Nov 29 North Dakota officials on Tuesday backed away from plans to physically block supplies from reaching oil pipeline protesters at a camp near the construction site, saying they will instead use financial deterrents to prevent food and building materials from coming in.