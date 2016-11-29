FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SunCoke Energy announces Brazil Coke Facility Transactions
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SunCoke Energy announces Brazil Coke Facility Transactions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - SunCoke Energy Inc

* SunCoke Energy, Inc. announces Brazil Coke Facility Transactions

* SunCoke Energy -Arcelormittal Brasil S.A. redeeming SunCoke's indirectly held preferred and common equity interest in sol coqueria for cash consideration of $41 million

* With redemption, SunCoke will no longer receive its approximately $9.5 million annual dividend from Arcelormittal

* Says SunCoke will continue to operate Brazil Facility on behalf of Arcelormittal

* SunCoke Energy -Received $20.5 million in cash at closing and will receive remaining $20.5 million in cash, plus accrued interest, on April 1, 2017

* Additionally, starting in 2016, SunCoke will receive an incremental $5.1 million in technology fees per year through 2023

* Total impact of these transactions is a net reduction of $4.4 million to annual adjusted EBITDA

* SunCoke Energy Inc says will continue to operate Brazil facility on behalf of Arcelormittal

* Company reaffirmed its 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210 million to $235 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

