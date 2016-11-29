BRIEF-Auto Italia Holdings says unit received advice from Ferrari to terminate import and distribution rights

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Auto Italia Holdings Ltd :

* Company is in discussion with Ferrari for transition arrangement

* Board considers that cessation of Ferrari business will have no material adverse impact on profitability of group.

* Unit of co, received advice from ferrari to terminate import and distribution rights of “Ferrari” cars in Hong Kong and Macau with effect from 27 may 2017

* Will continue to carry on businesses of import, distribution and provision of after-sales services of "Maserati" cars in Hong Kong And Macau