BRIEF-Retail Properties of America says entered into term loan agreement

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Retail Properties of America Inc

* Retail properties of america - on nov 22, co entered into term loan agreement which provides for senior unsecured term loan facility of up to $200 million

* Retail properties of america-agreement provides for senior unsecured term loan facility in maximum aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million

* Retail properties of america- increase available borrowings under term loan facility up to $100 million for total term loan facility size of $300mln-sec filing

* Term loan facility matures on november 22, 2023 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fOgXwq) Further company coverage: