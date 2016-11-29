BRIEF-Amazon Web Services Inc announced three new AWS partner network (APN) programs
Nov 29 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm - Qualcomm River entered letter of credit, reimbursement agreement to which Mizuho issued irrevocable standby letter of credit of $750 million in favor of NXP
Qualcomm - agreement for standby letters of credit between Qualcomm River and BTMU, pursuant to which BTMU issued letter of credit for $700 million in NXP's favor
Nov 29 Baker Hughes Inc said it has reached an agreement with CSL Capital Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's merchant banking division to create a hydraulic fracturing company in which Baker Hughes will own a 46.7 percent stake.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Nov 29 North Dakota officials on Tuesday backed away from plans to physically block supplies from reaching oil pipeline protesters at a camp near the construction site, saying they will instead use financial deterrents to prevent food and building materials from coming in.