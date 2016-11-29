FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip S.A. contacted by U.S. DOJ regarding offshore platform projects
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip S.A. contacted by U.S. DOJ regarding offshore platform projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Technip S.A. contacted by U.S. DOJ, notably regarding offshore platform projects awarded between 2003 and 2007 performed in Brazil by a JV

* Technip signed new agreement with same investment services provider for purchase of up to 74,555 additional Technip shares before December 31

* Any such additional share bought back, 3.1 million shares bought back under terminated share purchase agreement will be cancelled Source text (bit.ly/2gSH7Qw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.