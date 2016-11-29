US STOCKS-Wall St inches up with health stocks; Nasdaq hits record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 29 Luna Gold Corp
* Luna Gold receives approval for short form base shelf prospectus to raise up to US$200 million
* Luna Gold Corp says to offer up to US$200 million until prospectus expires on December 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Hedge fund Coliseum Capital Management LLC, the third-largest shareholder of Performance Sports Group Ltd, said it was in talks with a third party related to a potential deal involving the maker of Bauer ice hockey gear.
* Encanto Potash Corp says Stavros Daskos has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer