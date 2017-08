Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service

* Moody's assigns AA3 to Connecticut GO bonds; outlook negative

* Connecticut's outlook negative, reflects lagging economy & weakening demographics that have led to budgetary strain as fixed costs have risen

* Believe that economic trends will place negative pressure on Connecticut's finances in next few years,very high fixed costs reduce flexibility Source text:[bit.ly/2fNIcHG]