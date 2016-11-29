FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Contura Energy says reaches proposed resolution of West Virginia litigation
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Contura Energy says reaches proposed resolution of West Virginia litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Contura Energy Inc

* Contura energy -proposed resolution of recent filings by wvdep in bankruptcy court in connection with restructuring of alpha natural resources

* Contura energy -proposed resolution would resolve all concerns raised by wvdep in recent filings and would result in a dismissal with prejudice of complaint

* Contura energy -resolution contemplates entry by bankruptcy court of order including findings of good faith on part of all parties related to alpha’s chapter 11 plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.