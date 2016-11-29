FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ardent Leisure announces Whitewater World And Dreamworld re-opening date
November 29, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure announces Whitewater World And Dreamworld re-opening date

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group :

* Whitewater World and Dreamworld re-opening date

* Advises that Whitewater World water park and Dreamworld theme park will reopen to guests on saturday 10th december 2016

* All of Whitewater World's slides, pools and cabanas will be open as will several of Dreamworld's rides and attractions

* All of whitewater world's slides, pools and cabanas will be open as will several of dreamworld's rides and attractions

* Dreamworld's other rides will progressively open as they are signed off as part of safety review process

* Closure of both Dreamworld And Whitewater World throughout month of november 2016 will result in no significant revenue being recorded for that month

* In addition to lost revenue, theme parks division is expected to incur operating costs in range of $4.0 million to $4.2 million for month

* In month of november 2016, dreamworld is also expected to incur approximately $1.6 million in oneoff costs associated with tragedy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

