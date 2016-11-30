FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poly Property Group updates on potential transaction, trading
November 30, 2016 / 1:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Poly Property Group updates on potential transaction, trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poly Property Group Co Ltd :

* Unit was considering to acquire certain projects of group by way of issuance of consideration shares

* Poly Real Estate has decided not to proceed with potential transaction for time being

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 30 november 2016

* Unit of a controlling shareholder of co, namely China Poly Group , was considering to acquire certain projects of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

