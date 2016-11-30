FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's: Outlook for Asian steelmakers is negative in 2017 on weakening earnings
November 30, 2016 / 1:25 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Moody's: Outlook for Asian steelmakers is negative in 2017 on weakening earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s: Outlook for Asian steelmakers is negative in 2017 on weakening earnings

* Moody’s on Asian steelmakers: For 2017, we see India as the only area of strength - with rising demand and protectionist measures in place

* Moody’s - Expects Asian steel production volumes to fall in 2017 because demand from China will contract

* Moody's on Asian steelmakers - With Japan, Korea and Taiwan increasing trade frictions will curb their steel exports and production Source text: bit.ly/2gHf0zt

