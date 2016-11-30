BRIEF-Implats says its, Zimplats' boards approve development of Mupani mine in Zimbabwe

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :

* Implats and Zimplats boards of directors have given their respective approvals to proceed with development of $264 million Mupani mine at Zimplats

* New underground mining complex replace production from Rukodzi mine and Ngwarati mine once they are mined out and closed

* Life-of-mine expected to be 25 years, increase Zimplats mineral reserves to approximately 9 million ounces of platinum