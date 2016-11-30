FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French groups Casino, Conforama expand purchasing alliance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-French groups Casino, Conforama expand purchasing alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Casino

* Conforama and Casino enhance and expand their purchasing alliance by setting up a joint company dedicated to international services

* Casino, Conforama to create international company named "SICA" dedicated to international services.

* This new company will also include other Steinhoff International Group banners to create an alliance with a global reach

* SICA will develop a portfolio of international services through a wide range of suppliers comparable to that of Mano, to facilitate supplier/distributor partnerships and enhance the competitiveness of both groups

* New entity will begin operations for the 2017 negotiations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

