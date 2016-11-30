FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong clarifies on media reports regarding reform implementation plan
November 30, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong clarifies on media reports regarding reform implementation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Noted that there has been media coverage stating that reform implementation plan has been confirmed

* Neither reform implementation plan nor selection of Unicom Group for first batch of pilot-run on mixed-ownership reform has obtained final approval

* Refers to announcement of Co on China United Network Communications studying, discussing mixed-ownership reform implementation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
