9 months ago
BRIEF-Londonmetric Property half-year EPRA NAV falls
November 30, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property half-year EPRA NAV falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc :

* Half-Year report

* H1 property total return of 1.5 pct compared to IPD of 0.2 pct, 130 bps outperformance

* H1 EPRA NAV of 143.0 pence (FY 16: 147.7 pence)

* H1 EPRA earnings of 25.3 million stg or 4.0 pence per share, up 8 pct

* Rent reviews at 4.8 pct above previous passing and new lettings at 2.1 pct above ERV

* Dividend cover increased to 112 pct with further progression expected in final quarter

* Motivated selling that we witnessed for a few weeks in immediate aftermath of referendum vote has largely subsided

* At Moore House in Chelsea, our last remaining residential asset in which we have a 40 pct share, we continue to patiently sell down individual units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

