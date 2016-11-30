BRIEF-BCA Marketplace posts higher six-month adj core earnings

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bca Marketplace Plc :

* Six-month revenue of 909.8 mln stg (2015: 546.3 mln stg) as a result of acquisitions, vehicle buying and outsourced remarketing contracts

* Six-month adjusted EBITDA of 64.5 mln stg (2015: 49.2 mln stg)

* Interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share (2015: 2.0 pence) to be paid on Jan. 31, 2017

* Second half to date has continued to perform well and in line with our expectations - executive chairman

* Remain confident that we can continue to deliver our profit and growth targets - executive chairman