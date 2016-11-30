FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-BCA Marketplace posts higher six-month adj core earnings
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BCA Marketplace posts higher six-month adj core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bca Marketplace Plc :

* Six-month revenue of 909.8 mln stg (2015: 546.3 mln stg) as a result of acquisitions, vehicle buying and outsourced remarketing contracts

* Six-month adjusted EBITDA of 64.5 mln stg (2015: 49.2 mln stg)

* Interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share (2015: 2.0 pence) to be paid on Jan. 31, 2017

* Second half to date has continued to perform well and in line with our expectations - executive chairman

* Remain confident that we can continue to deliver our profit and growth targets - executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.