Nov 30 (Reuters) - Allianz Se in presentation slides:

* Allianz says sticks to 2018 targets

* Allianz expects 2018 return on equity of 13 percent, eps growth of 5 percent

* Allianz expects existing Protektor fund of 0.9 billion eur sufficient to deal with small cases

* Allianz says plans 650 million eur in investments in digitalization per year