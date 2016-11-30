FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-HSBC comments on 2016 BoE stress test
November 30, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-HSBC comments on 2016 BoE stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Under hypothetical stress scenario, HSBC ratio would fall to a low point of 9.1 pct, well above HSBC's CET1 hurdle rate and systemic reference point ratios of 6.1 pct and 7.3 pct, respectively

* Results demonstrate impact of our strategic actions and group's continued capital strength

* Results incorporate management actions that have been accepted by BoE for purposes of this exercise and CRD IV restrictions in year of low point CET1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

