UPDATE 1-Malaysia Airlines plans new airline for pilgrim flights; cautious on 2017 outlook
* Group sees loss for 2016, aims to return to profits in 2018 (Adds comment, other details)
Nov 30 Spi Energy Co Ltd
* SPI Energy Co., ltd. announces new distributed generation project in Guangdong province
* SPI Energy - Xinwei intelligent signed agreement with Foshan Kezhou to provide engineering, procurement and development services to project in Guangdong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group sees loss for 2016, aims to return to profits in 2018 (Adds comment, other details)
LONDON, Nov 30 Philip Morris International , the world's largest international tobacco company, could eventually stop selling cigarettes, its chief executive told the BBC on Wednesday, as it launched its alternative product IQOS in Britain.
* Finnair adopts iOS enterprise apps from ibm to accelerate digital transformation