Nov 30 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Oerlikon acquires citim GmbH - a leader in production technologies for additive manufacturing

* Both parties agreed not to disclose financial details of transaction

* In 2015, citim generated 12 million Swiss francs ($11.85 million) in sales and profitability around same level as operating margin of surface solutions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0129 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)