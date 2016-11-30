BRIEF-Ablynx achieves first milestone in collaboration with Novo Nordisk

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx achieves first milestone as part of collaboration with Novo Nordisk

* Ablynx to receive 1 million euro ($1.06 million) success fee

* Ablynx received an upfront license fee of 5 million euros and will receive up to 4 million euros in research funding during the initial three year research term of the collaboration

* Ablynx is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to 182 million euros plus tiered royalties on the annual net sales