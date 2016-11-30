FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ablynx achieves first milestone in collaboration with Novo Nordisk
November 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ablynx achieves first milestone in collaboration with Novo Nordisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx achieves first milestone as part of collaboration with Novo Nordisk

* Ablynx to receive 1 million euro ($1.06 million) success fee

* Ablynx received an upfront license fee of 5 million euros and will receive up to 4 million euros in research funding during the initial three year research term of the collaboration

* Ablynx is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to 182 million euros plus tiered royalties on the annual net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

