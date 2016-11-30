FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs 9-month result turns to profit of 6.6 million euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs 9-month result turns to profit of 6.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* 9-month result for period turns to a positive 6.6 million euros (1-9 2015: -31.6 million euros)

* Increase in revenues from letting of office properties due to completions in St. Petersburg and Budapest, slight decrease in hotel revenues due to disposals

* 9-month financial result improves from -18.7 million to -6.3 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA retreated from 16.3 million to 11.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT improved from -13.0 million to 14.6 million euros

* 9-month total revenues grew by 1 per cent to 46.8 million euros

* Trend seen to date this year will likely continue in Q4, enabling Warimpex to close current financial year positively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.