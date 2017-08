Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bb Healthcare Trust Plc IPO-BBH.L

* It has successfully raised gross proceeds of 150 million stg pursuant to first placing of ordinary shares of £0.01 each

* Net proceeds of issue are expected to be approximately 148 million stg

