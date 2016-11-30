BRIEF-Playtech investor Brickington sells over a third of its stake

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :
* Has been notified that Brickington has sold 38.7 million ordinary shares at a price of 850 pence per ordinary share
* Due to strong investor demand, brickington agreed with joint bookrunners to increase size of placing to 38.7 million shares, representing 12.0 per cent
* Placing is expected to settle on a t+2 basis, on 2 december 2016
* Co is not a party to placing and will not receive any proceeds from placing
* Following placing, Brickington retains a beneficial interest representing 21.6 percent of voting rights of company
* Placing was conducted via an accelerated book build through ubs Canaccord Genuity and credit suisse securities