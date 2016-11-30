FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Playtech investor Brickington sells over a third of its stake
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 30, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Playtech investor Brickington sells over a third of its stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Has been notified that Brickington has sold 38.7 million ordinary shares at a price of 850 pence per ordinary share

* Due to strong investor demand, brickington agreed with joint bookrunners to increase size of placing to 38.7 million shares, representing 12.0 per cent

* Placing is expected to settle on a t+2 basis, on 2 december 2016

* Co is not a party to placing and will not receive any proceeds from placing

* Following placing, Brickington retains a beneficial interest representing 21.6 percent of voting rights of company

* Placing was conducted via an accelerated book build through ubs Canaccord Genuity and credit suisse securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.